COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Ryan Buchholz, Sophia Daniel, Michael Dewind, Adam Johnston, Sydney Meagher and Brittney Pollack, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nick Giambrone, Cassidy Lawrence and Meghan Wert, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Liana Monaco, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh. Monaco, who majors in musical theater and minors in dance, earned a 4.0 GPA.

Mark Weidman, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Weidman majors in physical education.

Amelia Willard, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Henrietta

Gunner MacMillan, of Henrietta, is the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. MacMillan scored five goals to help Baldwin Wallace University to a 10-7 season opening victory over the University of Mount Union.

Kaylee Morgan, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Margaret Calkins, Elee Ecklund and Kaitlyn Gelb, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Margaret Casey, Elizabeth Glynn, Connor Haims and Jessica Winters, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kelly Murphy, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Alec Murray, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Lauren Browning and Owen Thayer, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Catherine Callahan, Genna Gavin and Francesca McDonald, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Yesha Patel, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.