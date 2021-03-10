COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Brittany Cripps, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Ian Allison, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Michael Bassano, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Austin Beckingham, Kelly Lozy-Lester, Samuel Tschiderer, Victoria Waud, Jeffrey Wilson and Emily Yancone, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Karlie Gorall, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Tyler Wittman, of Rochester, was selected to receive the E. Richard ‘52 and Angela M. Covert Scholarship at SUNY Oneonta.

Spencerport

Shawna Gross, of Spencerport/Greece, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. Gross is an illustration major looking to pursue teaching.