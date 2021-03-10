Fisher alumnus donates $1.6M for scholarship fund

St. John Fisher College recently announced a $1.6 million gift from alumnus Victor Salerno in support of the Victor E. Salerno Sr. Scholarship.

Salerno, past chair of the college’s board of trustees, established the Victor E. Salerno Sr. Endowed Scholarship in 2016 in honor of his late father, a World War II veteran with a long career in the field of management.

Salerno also donated $2 million in 2011 to establish the Victor E. Salerno Center for American Enterprise, home to the School of Business. The Salerno Endowed Fund will support full-time undergraduate Fisher students studying across all disciplines.

“This gift will afford generations of students access to a transformational Fisher education,” President Gerard Rooney said.

Salerno joined O’Connell Electric Company Inc. in 1971 and has served as CEO since 2006. Under his leadership, the firm has more than quadrupled sales and grew exponentially with six locations in the state.

“My education at Fisher was integral in building my foundation in business and management,” Salerno said. “From what I learned in the classroom to the relationships I built with professors and classmates, to the values that were instilled, the experience influences what I do on a daily basis even decades later.

“I feel that every young person who wants to work hard and take risks should have access to that special combination of goodness, discipline and knowledge. With this scholarship, I’m able to honor the memory of my father by supporting students as they build the principles and values he lived — and I live by — every day.”