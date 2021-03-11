COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Nicole Jones and Grace Kitterman, of Farmington, and Victoria Reid and Andrew Sheffer, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Mulac, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.