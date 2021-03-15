County, CWD partnering for workforce development

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and representatives from the Monroe 2- Orleans BOCES Center for Workforce Development recently announced a workforce development partnership.

Through funding provided by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation, scholarships are available to eligible residents for enrollment in CWD’s CDL Class B drivers course. The class will begin in April.

“Making sure people looking for pathways to stable, good-paying jobs have access to training they need in high-demand industries is an important role county government can help play when it comes to economic development,” Bello said. “This is a win-win opportunity for job-seekers and employers.”

Two previous classes were offered through this partnership, seeing 16 graduates earning their CDL license, more than 80% of whom obtained immediate employment in the industry. More than 80% of the cost of the program is covered by scholarships offered by MCIDC, leaving participants with a registration fee of $350.

“We at the Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES are motivated by the success of previous CDL training programs,” Superintendent Jo Anne Antonacci said. “The partnership with Monroe County has proven to be of benefit and value for adults seeking new career opportunities.”

There is an urgent need for drivers in the field, especially in local and regional driving employers such as bus drivers, medical transport drivers and delivery service drivers. These employment opportunities are full- and part-time, with benefits offered.

Call 585-349-9100, email cwdinfo@monroe2boces.org or visit monroe2cwd.edu for information.