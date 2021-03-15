Fisher to offer graduate degree in sport management

St. John Fisher College is launching an online Master of Science in sport management program.

Through a partnership with Flower City Union, a Rochester-based expansion soccer club eyeing a spring 2022 start in the National Independent Soccer Association, students can immerse themselves in sport industry practices as front office members of the club.

At the same time, they will complete a degree that will prepare them for the changing consumer demands, technological developments and external influences on business decisions that sport managers face in the industry.

“Our graduate program will train and educate the next generation of sport managers to meet the demands of the sport industry by engaging them in immersive practical experiences while they are being challenged by a rigorous online curriculum,” said Todd Harrison, department chair. “A real strength of the program are the industry experiences provided by our partnership with Flower City Union, as well as developing opportunities in other segments of the sport industry for students to pursue.”

The degree is designed to be completed in 15 months. Courses will cover concepts including sport marketing, strategic management in the sport industry, risk management, data analytics, and venue and event management. Candidates also will engage in a capstone experience in sport management, providing the opportunity to gain practical experience with a local, regional or national sport business or enterprise. Students will complete a set of assignments that provide opportunities for reflection on the work, organization and industry segment.

Pat Gordon, interim director of the master’s program, noted that Fisher’s relationships with sports organizations nationwide will provide students the opportunity to engage in capstone projects of their choosing.

“While Flower City Union is our flagship relationship, we are finalizing formal agreements with organizations across the industry — college sport, agencies and beyond — to meet the diverse interests we expect our students will have,” he said.

Applications are being accepted for the program, with the goal of enrolling the first cohort in the fall. Call 585-385-8064 or visit sjfc.edu/graduate-programs/ms-in-sport-management for information.