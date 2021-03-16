Youth Board accepting scholarship applications

The Greece Youth Board is accepting applications for the Jerry J. Helfer Youth Engagement Scholarship through May 7.

The scholarship recognizes high school students that uphold exemplary moral values, devote time and energy into helping serve the community, and display outstanding leadership skills.

“Jerry was an upstanding citizen, co-worker and friend,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “His respect for public service and his love for learning are the foundations of this scholarship. Jerry loved his community, and we want to be able to engage our youth to enable their participation in local government and community service.”

Applications can be found at bit.ly/2IHGpBr. Call 585-723-2934 or email jerryhelferscholarship@greeceny.gov for information.