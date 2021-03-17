COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Sydney Carlo, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Marcelo Ortiz, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Rochester

Hannah Szuba, Alexis Wentworth and Shane Zimmer, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Webster

Brennen Albert, Quinn Bergeron, Catherine Gamble and Austin Risenberger, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Jillian Galanti, Nicholas LoPresti, Adam Sokolowski, Michael Tebyrtse and Ashley Tranello, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

John Howard, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Howard was accepted into the University at Buffalo to work toward a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.