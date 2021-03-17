COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Maxine Babcock and Erik Morrow, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Laura Bowman, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Sydney Cardona and Lauren Westman, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Andrew Grogan, of Fairport, graduated in fall 2020 with a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Ohio University.

Madeleine Keller, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must be ranked in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division.

Elizabeth McKenzie, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jenna Vierhile, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ryan Buchholz, Sophia Daniel, Michael Dewind, Adam Johnston, Sydney Meagher and Brittney Pollack, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nick Giambrone, Cassidy Lawrence and Meghan Wert, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Liana Monaco, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh. Monaco, who majors in musical theater and minors in dance, earned a 4.0 GPA.

Mark Weidman, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Weidman majors in physical education.

Amelia Willard, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Alexandra Cleveland, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Pittsford

Ana Bausch and Emma Fantuzzo, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sara Berry, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Ashley Bowler, Megan Kealy and Emily Whelan, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Healey and James Walter, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Davis Heyman, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must be ranked in the top 3% of undergraduates within each division.

Maddy Perna and Torin Wilcox, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must be ranked in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division.

Margaret Calkins, Elee Ecklund and Kaitlyn Gelb, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Margaret Casey, Elizabeth Glynn, Connor Haims and Jessica Winters, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kelly Murphy, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Alec Murray, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Austin Hobler, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Jack Lazenby, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Maddilyn Mulcahy, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Lauren Browning and Owen Thayer, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Catherine Callahan, Genna Gavin and Francesca McDonald, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Yesha Patel, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Henrietta

Gunner MacMillan, of Henrietta, is the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. MacMillan scored five goals to help Baldwin Wallace University to a 10-7 season opening victory over the University of Mount Union.

Kaylee Morgan, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.