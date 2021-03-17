COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

David Kelley, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA. Kelley majors in individual studies.

Mackenzie Ruthven and Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, and Madison Chapin and Alexandra Perry, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.