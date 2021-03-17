Penfield CSD names assistant HR superintendent

The Penfield Central School District appointed Stephen Kenny, principal of Cobbles Elementary School, as assistant superintendent for human resources starting July 1.

“We’re very excited to have Dr. Kenny take on this new role in our district,” Superintendent Thomas Putnam said. “His focus on what’s best for students, his commitment to diversity and inclusion, and his ability to foster relationships made him stand out in the interview process.”

Kenny became principal of Cobbles Elementary in 2016. He previously was a principal in the Fairport Central School District, and an assistant principal in the Gates Chili and Pittsford districts. He also taught in the Canandaigua and Gates Chili districts, as well as at the Dexter Southfield School in Boston.

“I am honored to be able to continue to serve the members of the Penfield School District as the assistant superintendent for human resources,” Kenny said. “I look forward to developing positive and collaborative relationships throughout the district. I am also excited about the opportunity to further the district's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Kenny holds his doctorate from the University of Rochester, his master’s degree from Simmons College in Boston and his bachelor’s degree from Hobart College in Geneva. He replaces Barbara Gregory, who is retiring as of June 30.