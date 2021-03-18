COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chili

Gregory Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Buffalo. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Rachel Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the fall of 2020 dean’s high honor list at Utica College. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Rebecca Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Czolgosz also received the William F.J. Ryan Medal in junior pure sciences.

Greece

David Kensek, of Greece, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the College at Brockport. Kensek earned a 4.0 GPA.

Hilton

Keara Conolly, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

North Chili

Marcus Postell, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Rochester

Joshua Brink, Jacob Buck, Jacob Corcoran, Dominic DiMonda, Natalie Faas, Kayla Jackson, Carlo Mastrodonato, Jonathan Skuza, Nicholas Soluri and Jasmine Thomas, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Alexandra Ellie, of Rochester, recently was inducted into the Elmira College Kappa Omicron Chapter of the Gamma Sigma Epsilon National Chemical Honor Society.