COLLEGE NOTES
Brockport
Janelle Esler, of Brockport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
Churchville
Helena Buttons, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.
Christopher Olix, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
Hamlin
John Rath, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.
Laura Robinson and Kody Roese, of Hamlin, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
Hilton
Corey Cesare, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.
Anthony Kessler, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
North Chili
Micah Audycki, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
Rochester
Aidan Conolly, Nadia Endulovski, James Harris, Ellen Langton and Michael Woodard, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Scottsville
Olivia Thimm, of Scottsville, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
Spencerport
Rachel Brase and Edward Laduca, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.
Zachary Case, Sarah Rappleye and Delaney Uebelacker, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.