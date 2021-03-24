COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Janelle Esler, of Brockport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Churchville

Helena Buttons, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Christopher Olix, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hamlin

John Rath, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Laura Robinson and Kody Roese, of Hamlin, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hilton

Corey Cesare, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Anthony Kessler, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

North Chili

Micah Audycki, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Aidan Conolly, Nadia Endulovski, James Harris, Ellen Langton and Michael Woodard, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Scottsville

Olivia Thimm, of Scottsville, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Spencerport

Rachel Brase and Edward Laduca, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Zachary Case, Sarah Rappleye and Delaney Uebelacker, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.