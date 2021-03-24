COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Spencer Abbott, Lance Ognibene and Chloe Reber, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Tiffany Blumerick, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Nechelle Dias and Marisol Hooks, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must be in the upper quartile of their school or college.

Noah Henwood and Sophia Moon, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Rochester

Meaghan Miller and Ashley Tette, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Webster

Joseph Alaimo, Daniela Aquino, Jacob Folts, Shannon Harris, Matthew Healy, Julia Krurnowski, Julia LaBarbera, Justin Piotrowski, Elizabeth Schmitt and Carter VanGee, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Margaret Fall, Brynne German and Gianna Piazza, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Tavian Gadsby, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Gadsby majors in computer science.

Nicole Hube, Jade Laplante and Jeff Rector, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Dayna Starks, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Niagara University. Starks majors in psychology.