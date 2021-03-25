COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Matthew Abell and Lauren Nakamura, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Luke Bucci, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Katherine Conlon, Bryant Hinkley and Liana Posella, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

William MacFarlane, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

Allison Prescott, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Emily Racaniello, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 average.

Jacob Anderson, Nicolas Cronin, Briana Dukes-Snead, Matthew Grzenda, Connor Noonan, Joshua Payne and Sarah Schillaci, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Bryce Bishop and Jesse Bishop, of Fairport, recently graduated from Western Governors University, each with a Master of Science in Nursing in leadership to management.

Rachel Brockmann, Aniyah Dukes-Snead, Emma Lewand, Elana Verbridge-Day, Corey Westman and Emma Yusko, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Julia Christian and Samuel Guida, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Renee Doser, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Centre College in Kentucky. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Anna Lapoint, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Lisa Pink, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Pink majors in mathematics.

Amelia Smith, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Henrietta

Erin Guntrum, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Sara Hornak, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Clara Rose Benham, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Kayla Lewis, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kahlan Poltorak, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Lily Clark and Caitlin Marx, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Benjamin Feck and Ally Schutt, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Pittsford

Katherine Broikos, Hannah Catallo-Stooks, Samantha Morrell, Vivian Mundschau, Taylor North and Alexandra Pound, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Ryan Carvel, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Makenna Graney, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Natalie Hammer, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 honor roll at the University of Kansas. Hammer is a student in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Sky Rios Morita, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must enroll in at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Meranda Soliman, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least nine graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Madeline Bauso, Lindsay Fluman, Brendan Haims, Riley Hutchison, Ella Pieterse and Benjamin Rosero, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oswego. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Priya Gupta, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must be in the upper quartile of their school or college.

Maggie Lu, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Aidan Richardson, of Pittsford, was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 28, 2021. Richardson is a member of the men’s ice hockey team at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.

Rochester

Ella Charlesworth, Sarah Hentschke, Annie Knapp, Eleanor LaRussa-Taubold, Joshua Marvald, Natalie Marx, Sarah Roberts and Siena Storozynsky, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.6 academic average.

Thomson Chew and Brady D'Hont, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Margaret Merz, of Rochester, recently was elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College in Clinton. Merz is a senior biology major.

James Boisvert, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Corinne Marino, of Rochester, recently graduated with a Master of Science in special education from Western Governors University.

Joshua Marvald, of Rochester, was selected to join Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society. Marvald majors in mathematics and statistics at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

West Henrietta

Bailey Pierce, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s and merit lists at Canisius College in Buffalo. To be eligible, students must complete at least three credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Emma Morrison, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.