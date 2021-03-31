COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Valerie Deleon and Matthew Sampson, of Fairport, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Seth Terzo and Mary Turner, of Fairport, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Anna Wegeng and James Wegeng, of Fairport, graduated in December 2020 from Hofstra University in Hempstead. Anna received a Bachelor of Arts in television production and studies, summa cum laude, and James earned a Bachelor of Arts in film studies and production.

Pittsford

Annie Chen, Michael Jobling, Kelly Knickerbocker, Jared Petrichick and Meredith Sheils, of Pittsford, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

John Galbraith and Kyra Lucey, of Pittsford, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Allison Lange, of Pittsford, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Rochester

Conner Burry, Soren Kilmer, Louise Ly, Olajiwon McCadney and Keeley Samsonik, of Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Emma Hart, Carson Hobler, Xi Jiang and Sean Mandrick, of Rochester, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Mariah Loiacono, of Rochester, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

West Henrietta

Mario Martinez, of West Henrietta, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.