COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Magen LaPierre, of Penfield, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Rochester

Salvatore Amico, of Rochester, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Nicholas Noll-Lamantia, of Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Webster

Joseph Aldridge and Carson Scott, of Webster, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Hayley Lenhard, of Webster, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.