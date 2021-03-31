COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Min Gonzalez, of Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Justine Hu, of Rochester, earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.