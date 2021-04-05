US News: UR Nursing among nation’s best

The University of Rochester School of Nursing ranks 26th among master’s nursing programs nationwide, according to the 2022 Best Graduate Schools guide by U.S. News and World Report.

UR Nursing tied for 12th among adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner programs in the rankings of individual master’s specialties and tied for 44th among Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.

“Without a doubt, the past year was one of the most difficult anyone could ever imagine for a multitude of reasons, not the least of which was how it impacted how we educate our future health care providers, leaders and scientists of tomorrow,” Dean Kathy Rideout said. “I am exceedingly proud of how our faculty and staff was able to pivot and continue to deliver high-quality instruction and support to all of our students despite unforeseen challenges presented by the pandemic. These rankings just affirm the innovative and thoughtful approach the school takes to nursing education, research and practice.”

Scores are based on indicators in student selectivity and program size, faculty resources and research activity, as well as a quality assessment ranking provided by deans and health care professionals.