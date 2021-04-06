State grant supporting Saunders College expansion

Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business recently received a $4.7 million grant from the state as part of the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant program.

The grant will support the planned renovation and expansion to Max Lowenthal Hall, which houses the college, made possible by a gift from entrepreneur and philanthropist E. Philip Saunders.

“This grant, in combination with generous gifts from E. Phillip Saunders and other RIT friends and alumni, will allow Saunders College to support our students, alumni, faculty and staff in a fully transformed environment,” Dean Jacqueline Mozrall said. “This expansion will allow for interdisciplinary collaborations among our RIT students and faculty, elevated applied research and experiential education opportunities, and expanded community engagement and outreach — all of which allows us to drive creativity and innovation among the next generation of business leaders.”

The grant is awarded by the New York State Higher Education Capital Investment Review Board, which provides matching grants to private, nonprofit colleges and universities to stimulate economic growth in communities across the state.

The Saunders College renovation and expansion, designed by architecture firm LaBella Associates, will add more than 35,000 square feet to the building. Features include student team rooms, a behavioral research lab, an integrated business technology systems lab, applied case analysis labs, an auditorium, and a conference center and event space.

The $4.7 million grant, combined with other designated funding, will support this $18.8 million capital project.