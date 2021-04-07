COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Daniel Croll, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 scholastic average.

Webster

Michael Vandelune, of Webster, recently received the Mary Kearse Writing Award at Rochester Institute of Technology. Vandelune majors in political science.