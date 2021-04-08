COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Margaret Callahan, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 scholastic average.

Corina Vandenberg, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wofford College in South Carolina. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.