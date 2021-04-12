RIT game design programs among world’s best

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Rochester Institute of Technology offers some of the best game design and development programs for aspiring game developers, according to new international rankings from the Princeton Review.

RIT’s game design and development program was ranked fourth at the undergraduate level and fifth at the graduate level on the 2021 list. The school jumped in the rankings from last year from fifth and 12th, respectively. The program is housed in the School of Interactive Games and Media within the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences.

“This jump in placement signifies the strength of IGM leveraging its computational roots in the context of design while building collaborations all across RIT,” director David Schwartz said. “IGM also had a banner year in terms of student competitions and funding for faculty research and scholarship. The IGM staff has been fantastic supporting and growing all these initiatives.”

The lists, which name the Top 50 undergraduate and Top 25 graduate schools, are posted at the Top Game Design Schools 2021 website (princetonreview.com/college-rankings/game-design).

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its 2020 survey of 150 institutions in the U.S., Canada and abroad offering game design courses, majors or degree programs. The 50-question survey collected information about the schools’ game design programs in four areas: academics, faculty, technology and career prospects.

Game design students work with RIT’s MAGIC Center, a nonprofit research and development laboratory and a for-profit production studio that helps bring digital media creations up to marketplace standards and commercialization.

RIT’s Bachelor of Science in game design and development provides a broad-based undergraduate education in computing while exposing students to the breadth of game design and development processes. Students are required to complete coursework in the liberal arts, social sciences and laboratory sciences.

Students who pursue a master’s degree in game design and development at RIT focus on the technical roots in the computing and information sciences disciplines, while simultaneously covering the breadth of the development landscape through involvement in topics including computer graphics, game engines, interactive narrative and game world design. The degree culminates with a capstone project in which students create their own games.