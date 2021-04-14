Churchville-Chili BOE adopts proposed budget

COURTESY OF CHURCHVILLE-CHILI CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Board of Education for the Churchville-Chili Central School District adopted the proposed budget of $91,602,093 for the 2021-22 school year.

The proposed budget reflects a budget-to-budget increase of 3.54%. This would mean a 2% increase in the tax levy, which is below the district’s levy cap of 2.66%. The tax rates for individual homeowners will vary based on their town’s equalization rate.

The proposed budget will be put before the community for a vote on May 18. The second proposition on the ballot will be the purchase of six buses at a cost not to exceed $800,000.

The public hearing for the proposed budget will be held at 7 p.m. May 4. It will be streamed on Facebook and there will be an opportunity for community members to submit questions. A recording of the presentation will be available on YouTube starting May 7.

Visit cccsd.org for information.