Hilton BOE names assistant HR superintendent

The Board of Education for the Hilton Central School District recently appointed Stephen “Ned” Dale, of Irondequoit, as assistant superintendent for human resources.

He replaces the retiring Scott Massie and will start his new position on July 1.

Dale joined the Elba Central School District as superintendent in November 2018. He previously was principal at Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport, a position he held for 11 years. During that time, Dale was president of the Spencerport Administrators and Supervisors Association.

His experience also includes serving as assistant principal, school counselor and teacher leader in Spencerport, and intensive case manager and mental health technician at University of Rochester and Rochester General Hospital, respectively.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in sociology from St. John Fisher College, Master of Science in counseling and human development from UR and Certificate of Advanced Study in educational administration from the College at Brockport. Dale completed the New York State Superintendent Development Program at SUNY Oswego.

"I am thoroughly excited to join the Hilton Central School District,” Dale said. “I have been fortunate to work in great districts like Spencerport, Elba and now Hilton. My goal is to utilize my experience as a counselor, assistant principal, principal and superintendent as a member of the Hilton HR team."