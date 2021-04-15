COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Alfred State student-athletes Gavin Bathgate and Cameron Chambers, of East Rochester, earned All-AMCC honors for their performance at the 2021 AMCC Cross-Country Championship in Pennsylvania. Bathgate was named Runner of the Year after winning the individual title on the 5K course. Chambers finished in eighth place.

Fairport

Alfred State student-athlete Nikolas DiDomenico, of Fairport, earned All-AMCC honors after finishing 15th at the 2021 AMCC Cross-Country Championship in Pennsylvania.

Honeoye Falls

Amanda Adolf, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northern Vermont University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 semester average.

Pittsford

Lucas Queiroz, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Northern Vermont University. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Rochester

Sophia Crosier, of Rochester, recently was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society, at Fordham University in the Bronx.