Pittsford student headed to International Science Fair

COURTESY OF HONGYUE WANG

Pittsford Sutherland High School junior Amy Feng will compete at the 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair on May 16-21.

This pre-college science competition, organized by Society for Science in Washington, D.C., brings together young scientists worldwide to compete for scholarships and prizes.

Feng won the Grand Award and Highest Honors Commendation at Terra Science and Education’s Rochester Finger Lakes Regional Science and Engineering Fair, hosted virtually in March. One project is selected from each regional fair to enter the international event.

TRFSEF is a regional science fair serving public, private and home-schooled students in grades 5-12 from Rochester and nine surrounding counties: Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates. This year also saw students from Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Feng’s project investigated a research question directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, studying whether a protein in the coronavirus was likely to undergo major structural changes or denaturing under different ion concentrations.

Feng also competed at this science fair last year. Her project, “Automatic 3D Brain Organ Segmentation for Radiation Therapy Using Deep Learning,” won the High Honors Commendation, Clarkson Young Scholar Award and Yale Science & Engineering Association Award for the most outstanding exhibit in computer science, engineering, physics or chemistry.