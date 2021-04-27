COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Sarah Moore, of Rochester, was selected for work on a formal presentation titled “What Screen to Watch: How Distractions Influence the Grades of Individuals in Online Learning” during the 2021 SCHOLAR Day at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. Moore — who majors in human development, family science and French — also received the Alpha Lambda Delta 2021 senior certificate at the Mount Union Honors Convocation.