COLLEGE NOTES

Fairport
Matthew Petrossi, of Fairport, recently joined Tau Sigma, an honor society for transfer students, at SUNY Oneonta. Petrossi majors in history.
Rochester
Joshua Marvald, of Rochester, recently joined Chi Alpha Sigma, an honor society for college-student athletes, at St. Lawrence University in Canton. Marvald, a mathematics and statistics major, is a member of the men’s tennis team.