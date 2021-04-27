Spry Student Council donates to Dream Factory

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Spry Middle School Student Council recently made a donation to the Dream Factory of Rochester.

COVID didn’t stop these middle schoolers from hosting two fundraisers to benefit the local nonprofit. The first netted $1,123.41 at Chipotle.

For the second fundraiser, they challenged their peers, faculty and staff to take part in a Jar Wars competition during Spirit Week. Participants put coins and quiet money in jars to earn points for their team or take away points from another team. The competition raised $1,505.41.

Co-presidents Jack Frenzel and Maya Pascuzzi were joined by fellow members Sarah Hellems, Lauren Roberts and Jayna Zimmerman in presenting a check in the amount of $2,628.82 to Laura Walitsky, area director of the Dream Factory of Rochester. The donation will help one child have their dream fulfilled.

Also on hand were Michelle and Brian Schilling with their children, Dream recipient Ella, Spry seventh grader Matt and Webster Schroeder freshman Nathan.