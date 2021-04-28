COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Hannah Vreeland, of Penfield, participated in SUNY Oneonta’s 2021 Student Research and Creative Activity Day. Vreeland developed an original project titled “Political Identity, Partisanship and Concerns About Fake News.”

Rochester

Jessica Newmark, of Rochester, participated in SUNY Oneonta’s 2021 Student Research and Creative Activity Day. Newmark developed an original project titled “Assessment of Fantasia and Eating Beliefs of Students Enrolled in an Introductory Nutrition Course.”

Webster

Jenna Cekuta, of Webster, received the 2020-21 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, freshmen, sophomores or juniors must hold a minimum 3.9 GPA. Cekuta majors in music industry.