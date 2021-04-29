Hilton BOE adopts $87.4M budget proposal for 2020-21

COURTESY OF HILTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hilton Central School District Board of Education adopted an $87,378,298 budget proposal for the 2021-22 school year.

This is a 3.45% increase from last year’s budget, which, if approved by voters, will result in an estimated 2.96% tax rate increase in Clarkson due to the town’s equalization rate decreasing from 100% to 95%; a 2.21% decrease in Greece; a 2.25% decrease in Hamlin due to a 91% equalization rate; and a 2.01% increase in Parma due to the town’s equalization rate decreasing from 97% to 93%.

Using the equalization rates in the four towns, a home in Hilton CSD valued at $100,000 will see an estimated tax bill decrease of $50.

“Building a school district budget is always a challenge due to the economic climate when the plan is being developed,” Superintendent Casey Kosiorek said. “The process has been especially challenging during the COVID-19 crisis, but we have been fortunate as a result of increased state aid to maintain our current staffing and programming. We are very thankful for this additional funding.”

The proposed property tax levy increase is 1.83%, which is at the state-imposed property tax levy cap of 1.83%. District residents can vote on the budget proposition, as well as a $1,159,511 bus purchase proposition and two open positions on the board.

“I want to thank the Board of Education, administration and all who served on the building and department committees for their input during this challenging budget development process,” Kosiorek said.

Voters will select two board members to serve three-year terms. The terms of Thomas Abbott and Russell Byer will expire June 30. The candidates are Ed Mascadri, Kara Olds, Stephanie Sloan and Chotsani Whitt.

Budget details are available at hilton.k12.ny.us. Voters must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and residents of Hilton CSD for at least 30 days before the election.