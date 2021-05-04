Graduation honors announced for Churchville-Chili seniors

COURTESY OF CHURCHVILLE-CHILI CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

More than 40% of the Class of 2021 at Churchville-Chili Senior High School will graduate cum laude or higher.

Seniors who graduate summa cum laude (with highest distinction) achieved a cumulative weighted GPA of 97 or above. Those graduating magna cum laude (with distinction) earned GPAs of 95 to 96.999 and students with GPAs of 90 to 94.999 graduate cum laude (with distinction).

A scholastic distinction recognition will go to students who completed at least five Advanced Placement/International Baccalaureate courses and sat for the corresponding assessments.

The following students received their certificates during a breakfast hosted by the school.

Summa cum laude: Adrianna Agnello, Noah Bader, Riley Bauer, Zoe Benz, Adriana Croce, Elisabeth Daley, Kaila Fagan, Brennan Fingler, Ryan Hewitson, Noah Jenkins, Audrey Kohlman, Jon LeFrois, Michael Lipari, Samuel Lyon, Leah Marron, Nicole Mathewson, Keegan Metcalfe, Molly Morano, Chau Nguyen-Ho, Evelyn Patterson, Sara Reeners, Madison Sassone, Heather Shields, Kaitlyn Sipes, Kayla Storie, Jaida Ward, Leah Ward, Rex Woodfield, Juliana Zampatori, Madison Zielke and Morgan Zielke.

Magna cum laude: Margaret Comfort, Ryan Dick, Loralei DiFlorio, Kyle Cafarelli, Loralei DiFlorio, Noah Donner, Demiana Hoch, Madilyn Hopkins, Amanda Inges, Julian Kaiser, Luis King, James McCaffery, Nathan Micillo, Sophia Orologio, Katelyn Sassone, Mikayla Shipley and Kathleen Thomas.

Cum laude: Abdulaziz Ahmed, Jenna Alden, Abigail Algarin, Suriya Allain, Abigail Allchin, Frank Austin, Caleb Bailey, Natalie Beguhl, Alexander Blondale, Taylor Broussard, Ava Brueckman, Jacob Calus, Taylor Calus, Larissa Calvin, Delaney Carroll, Sanaa Charles, Amanda Chatelle, Jonathan Cherry, Cade Costanzo, Skylar Donohue, Scott Elble, Antonia Fiorito, Nicholas Frey, Anthony Ginevra, Emma Girvin, Emma Guyette, Kristina Herbst, Caleb Jennings, Tayler Jusko, Jaycee Karelus, Alan Michael LeFrois, Ilona Lukomsky, Natalie Mandrycky, Aaron Mantegna, Emma McDonough, Colby McIlmoyle, Amy Meisenzahl, Jackson Moody, Chelsea Moreland, Daniel Muller, Brandon Northup, Joseph Oliver, Lauren Orr, Meghan Parisi, Jacob Payne, John Pellett, Kyleigh Penner, Alena Perkins, Aaron Phan, Connor Pinzon, Laiba Qadeer, Jacob Robertson, Jordan Robinson, Ian Ruhland, Heather Schenk, Amanda Sheehan, Hannah Shipley, Kayla Silverstein, Joseph Skuza, Elizabeth Strong, Caleb Talbott, Cameron Tulloch, Jack White, Leilani Whyte, Maria Wiater, Skylar Williams, Ciara Woods, Michaela Youngblood, Victoria Zah and Nikola Zavatkay.

Scholastic distinction: Adrianna Agnello, Noah Bader, Caleb Bailey, Walker Birtchet, Taylor Broussard, Shelby Bulbulian, Margaret Comfort, Adrianna Croce, Elisabeth Daley, Loralei DiFlorio, Brennan Fingler, Ryan Hewiston, Madilyn Hopkins, Julian Kaiser, Timothy Kimble, Luis King, Audrey Kohlman, Alan Michael LeFrois, Jon LeFrois, Morgan Leupold, Michael Lipari, Sam Lyon, Nicole Mathewson, Keegan Metcalfe, Jackson Moody, Molly Morano, Evelyn Patterson, Kyleigh Penner, Laiba Qadeer, Sara Reeners, Jacob Roberston, Jordan Robinson, Ian Ruhland, Madison Sassone, Heather Shields, Kaitlyn Sipes, Kayla Storie, Jaida Ward, Leah Ward, Rex Woodfield, Madison Zielke and Morgan Zielke.

“The Class of 2021 honor graduates are a group of exceptional young adults who exemplify dedication, perseverance and resilience,” Principal Scott Wilson said. “They will be entered into Churchville-Chili Senior High School’s history as the inaugural class receiving formal Latin Honors at this June’s commencement ceremony. Our teachers, families and community should be very proud of our schools and our students for achieving such high marks during these unprecedented times. There is no higher recognition of academic greatness than graduating with honor, with distinction or with highest distinction. I congratulate them all.”

For the first time, the school’s commencement speakers will be chosen based on the content and power of their message, not their GPA. The opportunity to speak at the 2021 graduation ceremony is open to all graduating seniors, who will submit proposals for the honor.

This also is Churchville-Chili’s first year of applying the university-inspired and aligned Latin Honors Model that is used by the majority of school districts nationwide. The school joins 18 other Monroe County high schools in adopting the standard.