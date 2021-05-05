COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Andre Hudson, Shannon McPhee and Julia Wuest, of Hilton, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

North Chili

Olivia Lydon, of North Chili, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Rochester

Matthew DiPerna, Alexa Johnson and Timothy Niper, of Rochester, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Jared Smith, of Rochester, was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.

Spencerport

James Dunn, of Spencerport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Furman University in South Carolina. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.