COLLEGE NOTES

Fairport

Franklin Abbey, Lindsey Sweet and Zachary Williams, of Fairport, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Katherine Conlon, of Fairport, recently participated in Ignatian Scholarship Days at Canisius College in Buffalo. Conlon, who majors in animal behavior ecology conservation, presented “The Shelter is Closed: Do You Know What the Cats Are Up To? A Behavioral Look into the Lives of Cats.”

Heidi Granville, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. Granville is a dual certificate major in childhood and special education grades 1-6. She was inducted into Kappa Delta Phi, the international honor society in education.

Henrietta

Sophia Kotok, of Henrietta, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Pittsford

Sacha Glasser and Danielle Marcellus, of Pittsford, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Mitchell Haight, of Pittsford, was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.

Vivian Mundschau, of Pittsford, recently participated in Ignatian Scholarship Days at Canisius College in Buffalo. Mundschau, who majors in animal behavior ecology conservation, presented “The Effect of Returns on Shelter Cats.”

Haylee Pink, of Pittsford, recently joined Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society, at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, recommended juniors and seniors must hold a minimum 3.0 GPA. Pink majors in dietetics.

Rochester

Joseph Adjei, Sabrina Ahmed, Bashair Algarni, Zahra Allahyari, Oliver Alonzo Fernandez, Sahil Anande, Madhura Bapat, Courtney Barber, Angelina Brilliantova, Tamar Carroll, Peter Craig, Nuo Dong, Anne Elliott, Jessica Ellison, Sridevi Kayyur Subramanya, Apurav Khare, Ryan LaRue, David Lindberg, Shane Lockhoof, Stephen Lynch, Avinash Maurya, Audrey Moore, Angelica Munyao, Diptanu Sarkar, Laura Shackelford, Su Thit Thazin, Audrey Thomas, Sneha Vasudeva Rao and Sharan Vidash Vidya Shanmugham, of Rochester, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Leah Batey, of Rochester, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

West Henrietta

Moiz Arif, Christopher Huneke, Kirstin Molinari, Catherine Musumeci, Linda Ochieng, Shakthivel Shankaralingam, Renke Wang and Huadong Zhang, of West Henrietta, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.