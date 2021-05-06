COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, recently participated in Ignatian Scholarship Days at Canisius College in Buffalo. Sidare, a biology major, presented “Does Flight Calling Behavior Differ in Response to Con-specific and Multi-species Calling Cues?”

Taylor Ward, of Victor, recently joined Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Rochester Institute of Technology.