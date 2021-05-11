Gift establishes endowment for Fisher Urban Scholars

COURTESY OF ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE

A scholarship supporting city of Rochester students will be renamed the Diana and Angelo Nole Fisher Urban Scholars Award at St. John Fisher College.

In fall 2020, Fisher announced the creation of the scholarship program, which is available to students who live in the city and pledges $40,000 per student over the course of four years. A $200,000 gift from the Noles created an endowed fund for one of those scholarships.

The Noles also gave $90,000 to support a current scholar in the program, and the Fisher Fund through the Spire Society, which provides ongoing support to the educational experience.

“Fisher has been committed to educating students from the Rochester area since our founding and this scholarship has allowed us to provide greater access to students from our local community,” President Gerard Rooney said. “I am grateful to Diana and Angelo for this transformative gift. It will have an immediate and lasting impact on one of many Fisher Urban Scholars who enter the college each year.”

Fisher welcomed the first recipients of the scholarship in fall 2020. Students are eligible to receive merit scholarships or special awards given by the college, including the Service Scholarship, First Generation Scholarship and honors program. Scholars participate in a mentoring program and internship or experiential learning opportunity connected to their major.

“Attending college may have a long-lasting impact on a person, as it did for Angelo and me,” said Diana Nole, who became the first woman to chair the college’s board of trustees in June 2020. “We hope this provides an opportunity for students from our community to benefit from the wonderful experience that St. John Fisher College offers.”