COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Hannah Vreeland, of Penfield, received a 2021 Academic Achievement Award at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, students must hold a minimum 3.5 GPA in their major and demonstrate academic improvement over four semesters.

Rochester

Emanuel Garcia-Nyers, of Rochester, earned an academic award at SUNY Canton’s 2021 Honors Convocation Celebration. Garcia-Nyers, a sustainable energy technology major, earned the highest GPA as a junior.

Khang Trinh, of Rochester, recently joined the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.