COLLEGE NOTES

Rochester

Jasmine Thomas, of Rochester, was a mentor in the recent Emerging Health Scholars program at Canisius College in Buffalo. Mentors provide high school students in pre-health programs the opportunity to engage in learning about career pathways in health care. Thomas majors in biology.

Lisa Witt, of Rochester, recently joined the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.