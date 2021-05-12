COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Seth Terzo and Mary Turner, of Fairport, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

Victoria Wright, of Fairport, recently joined the SUNY Cortland chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Henrietta

Erin Guntrum, of Henrietta, recently joined Alpha Sigma Nu, an honor society of Jesuit colleges and universities, at Canisius College in Buffalo. Guntrum majors in animal behavior ecology conservation.

Pittsford

Vivian Mundschau, of Pittsford, recently joined Alpha Sigma Nu, an honor society of Jesuit colleges and universities, at Canisius College in Buffalo. Mundschau majors in animal behavior ecology conservation.

Rochester

Angela Hanley, of Rochester, earned an academic award at SUNY Canton’s 2021 Honors Convocation Celebration. Hanley majors in legal studies.

Soren Kilmer, of Rochester, recently joined the Nazareth College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.

West Henrietta

Matthew Passaretti, of West Henrietta, earned an academic award at SUNY Canton’s 2021 Honors Convocation Celebration. Passaretti majors in mechatronics technology.