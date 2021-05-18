Nazareth nursing program named best in the region

COURTESY OF NAZARETH COLLEGE

Nazareth College's nursing program celebrated National Nurses Week ranked the best in the region — and No. 4 statewide — based on students' licensing success over the past three years and the strength of its program, reports RN Careers.

Nazareth nursing students in 2020 earned a 97% pass rate in their first attempt on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.

According to RN Careers, nursing is one of the largest professions in the state with about 272,800 licensed registered nurses. It is predicted that an estimated 5,000 additional RNs will be needed annually. On average, New York nurses have a higher education level: 41% of RNs in New York hold a bachelor's degree or higher.