COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Emily Weezorak, of Penfield, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.

Rochester

Charles King, of Rochester, was named a Department Intern of the Year for 2020-21 by the Career Development Center and internship coordinators at SUNY Buffalo State. King majors in fashion and textile technology.

The Army Reserve Officers Training Corps commissioned Patrick Rosati, of Rochester, as a second lieutenant upon his recent graduation from Canisius College in Buffalo. Rosati, who majored in physical education sport studies, is assigned to the infantry branch and will serve on active duty.

Saundra Sakurai, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2021 with a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska.

Webster

Morgan Beaton, of Webster, received the 2021 Collegiate Professional Achievement Award from the National Association for Music Education. Beaton, who majors in music education at Nazareth College, presented at two sessions at the biennial meeting of the Eastern regional conference of NAfME: one on chapter engagement, the other on “Fostering the Next Generation of Music Educators.”

Monica Mack, of Webster, received a 2021 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence at SUNY Potsdam. The award honors students who excel academically, and show involvement in leadership roles, athletics, community service, creative and performing arts, campus involvement or career achievement. Mack majors in biology.

Alyssa Mancuso and Alayna Simmons, of Webster, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.