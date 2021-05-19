COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Esin Lewey, of Fairport, graduated in spring 2021 with a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling from the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.

Pittsford

Vivian Mundschau, of Pittsford, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.

Rochester

Thomson Chew and Brady D’Hont, of Rochester, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.

West Henrietta

Bailey Pierce, of West Henrietta, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.