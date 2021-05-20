COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alexandra Perry and Anthony Pezzimenti, of Victor, participated in Virtual Service Week 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. The event included activities centered around daily themes of racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.

Michael Tolleson, of Farmington, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.