COLLEGE NOTES

East Rochester

Allison Reynolds, of East Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication, media and culture from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Fairport

Alyssa Blaszak, Cassidy Carter, Rose Clark, Emily Cronk, Justin Egeling, Eva Fitzsimmons, Madeline Haney, Sarah Little, Sarah Miller, Paige Morrell, Jake Nentarz and Taylor Rubens, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

Jordan Bobbo and Kyle McAvoy, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Tampa in Florida.

SUNY Fredonia student Cassidy Carter, of Fairport, presented “Perception of Traits and Attitudes as a Function of Gender, Occupation and Voter Behavior” during the recent SUNY Undergraduate Research Conference hosted by SUNY Old Westbury.

Henrietta

Gunner MacMillan, of Henrietta, is one of an Ohio Athletic Conference-best and Baldwin Wallace University 11 men’s lacrosse players to be named to the All-OAC Team. MacMillan was named to the second-team after playing and starting in all 15 games.

Honeoye Falls

Clayton Firster, of Honeoye Falls, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual arts and new media: animation and illustration from SUNY Fredonia.

Pittsford

Rebecca Avorkliyah and Samuel Cestra, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia. Avorkliuah majored in political science and Cestra studied criminal justice.

Shannon Beel and Kaitlin Cheyne, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA with no grade below a C.

Nick Dominic, of Pittsford, was named to the North Atlantic Conference Western Division Second Team. Dominic, who plays lacrosse for SUNY Cobleskill, scored four goals in five games this year and passed out three assists for seven points on the year, while recording 35 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers.

Olivia Healey, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in education — elementary (K-6) from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Matthew Rodenhouse, of Pittsford, is one of an Ohio Athletic Conference-best and Baldwin Wallace University 11 men’s lacrosse players to be named to the All-OAC Team. Rodenhouse was named as honorable mention.

Sadie Wallis, of Pittsford, recently received the Adam Gordon Poetry Prize for First-Year Students during Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day in Clinton.

Rochester

Ella Charlesworth, Timothy Fitzgerald, Joshua Marvald and Sarah Roberts, of Rochester, graduated in April 2021 from St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Ellen Chinchilli and Margaret Merz, of Rochester, recently received the Holbrook Prize in Biology during Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day in Clinton.

Samuel Denis, Carlea Grant, Kelsey Lieb, Luke Lockwood and Ezra Lyons, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

Jason Duffy, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA with no grade below a C.

West Henrietta

Evan Ahearn, Jake Ahearn, Nicholas Myers and Matthew Sodaro, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.