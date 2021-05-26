COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Luke McLaughlin, of Brockport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in geology from SUNY Fredonia.

Churchville

Emily Brown and James Philippy, of Churchville, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia. Brown majored in childhood inclusive education and Philippy studied music education.

Hamlin

Andrea Ayles, of Hamlin, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from SUNY Fredonia.

Hilton

Jordan Allen, of Hilton, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Brianna Benvenuti, of Hilton, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from SUNY Fredonia.

North Chili

SUNY Fredonia student Alexander Mathewson, of North Chili, presented “Measuring Cap-Independent Translation of Gurken by Transgenic Reporter Gene Analysis in Drosophila Melanogaster” during the recent SUNY Undergraduate Research Conference hosted by SUNY Old Westbury.

Rochester

Francesca Branciforte, Gabriella Dierna, Matthew Huertas, Eric Kupferschmid, Alexis LaValley, Alexis Lindsay, Ellizay Morales, Ryan Potter, Hanna Recktenwald, Lauren Sherwood, Brianna Tuohey and Cassidy Vondran, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

Rachael Cardillo, Marc DiGirolamo and Hiramil Hernandez, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Spencerport

Calla Bellis, Leanne Brigham, Brandon May, Grace Mingoea, Kaitlin Patt, Benjamin Ramos and Olivia Vinci, of Spencerport, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.