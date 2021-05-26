COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Molly Anglum, Katie Argentieri, Sarah Mayfield, Jonah McGrath and Olivia Nguyen, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

SUNY Fredonia student Olivia Nguyen, of Penfield, presented “Perception of Traits and Attitudes as a Function of Gender, Occupation and Voter Behavior” during the recent SUNY Undergraduate Research Conference hosted by SUNY Old Westbury.

Marcelo Ortiz, of Penfield, graduated in April 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and Hispanic studies at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Rochester

Emma Halloran, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA with no grade below a C.

SUNY Fredonia student Julia Nicolosi, of Webster, presented “The Relationship Between Augmentative and Alternative Communication Usage and Narrative Application” during the recent SUNY Undergraduate Research Conference hosted by SUNY Old Westbury.

Mitchell Pelissier, De’Quan Smith and Lydia Wesley, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

Rachel Yovanovich, of Rochester, recently joined the Mu Kappa Chapter of Gamma Theta Upsilon, the international geographic honor society, at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Webster

Joseph Carey and David Edwards, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in entrepreneurship from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Dakota Dugan, Madison Fulton, Annabelle Kedley, Claire Ludington, Julia Nicolosi, Samantha Scantlin and Paul Stutzman, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

West Irondequoit

David Regan, of West Irondequoit, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Hobart College in Geneva.