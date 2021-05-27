COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Courtney Bradbury, of Farmington, and Faith Blackburn, Grace Condon, Kiara Owen and Braelin Scott, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Fredonia.

Kaitlyn Ehle, of Farmington, and Nicholas Delaney, John DelBono and Graham Seibold, of Victor, graduated in May 2021 from the University of Tampa in Florida. Delaney studied management, DelBono majored in chemistry, Ehle earned a degree in political science and Seibold was an accounting student.

Joshua Tellstone, of Victor, graduated in April 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in statistics, cum laude, from St. Lawrence University in Canton.