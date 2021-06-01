COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brighton

Sarah Wager, of Brighton, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music degree, summa cum laude, from Boston University. Wager was inducted into the BU chapter of Pi Kappa Lambda.

Fairport

Olivia Anderson, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in environmental conservation and sustainability, cum laude, from the University of New Hampshire.

Lauren Hughes, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.

Eric Meady, of Fairport, was named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Claire Nentarz, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Graham Noblett, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2021 honor roll at McPherson College in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Craig Smith, of Fairport, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music in music education and music performance, cum laude, from SUNY Potsdam.

Henrietta

Emily Densmore, of Henrietta, was named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Pittsford

Michael Benotti, of Pittsford, is one of two Baldwin Wallace University students to be named to the All-Ohio Conference men’s tennis team. Benotti was named to the first team after compiling a 2-2 record at second singles and 1-3 mark at first doubles.

Jack Green, of Pittsford, recently graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam with a Bachelor of Science with distinction in mechanical engineering.

Ben Lewandowski, of Pittsford, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music in music education and musical studies, cum laude, from SUNY Potsdam.

Rochester

Elizabeth Blanding and Molly Richardson, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in business administration from the University of New Hampshire. Blanding majored in information systems and business analytics. Richardson received a degree in international business and economics, cum laude.

Noureddine Marigh and Justen Marks, of Rochester, were named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

Elizabeth McFarland-Porter, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music in music education from SUNY Potsdam.

West Henrietta

Meaghan Deasey, of West Henrietta, graduated in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music in music education, magna cum laude, from SUNY Potsdam.