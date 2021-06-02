COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Sami Swistak, of Penfield, was selected for the 2021-22 class of the University of Alabama Capstone Men and Women. These students serve as the school’s official ambassadors.

Maria Turco, of Penfield, graduated in May 2021 with a Master of Social Work from the University of New Hampshire.

Rochester

Kevin Conrow and Wanya Simmons, of Rochester, graduated in May 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in music business and psychology, respectively. Conrow graduated summa cum laude.

Macarena Diaz, Elisabeth Dutton, Steven Laubacker, Corey McGrain and Jose Rodriguez, of Rochester, were named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.

LaTaBrione Foster, of Rochester, was named to the winter 2021 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.5 to 3.699 GPA.

Adam Sherwood, of Rochester, recently graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.

Webster

Max Davis, Monica Mack and Brianna Smith, of Webster, graduated in May 2021 from SUNY Potsdam. Davis graduated magna cum laude, and Mack and Smith graduated summa cum laude.

Joshua Gauthier, of Webster, was named to the winter 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA.